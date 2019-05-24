The construction industry was recently rocked by the collapse of three apartment blocks over a span of a few weeks. In all cases, demolition and excavation works were being undertaken on immediately adjacent sites. It is nothing short of a miracle that no one was hurt in these incidents.

Following the third collapse, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat took the drastic measure of issuing a ban on further demolition and excavation work until new regulations were put into place.

Those regulations were drafted hastily over a weekend, issued for a five-day long period of public consultation and brought into force within four days of the close of the consultation period.

The result was a new set of regulations that provided some additional safeguards for third parties in the form of increased insurance cover and additional studies that need to be undertaken.

But they also brought with them a complete upheaval in the construction industry through the introduction of a new figure, the Site Technical Officer, who is to be engaged by the contractor, as well as upsetting historically established lines of responsibility on construction sites which, up to two weeks ago, were generally in line with internationally accepted setups.

The new regulations, however, did not address one of the root causes of lack of safety on construction sites, namely the regulation of contractors.

Anyone with access to some capital could acquire construction equipment, engage a couple of people and suddenly become an excavation or demolition contractor. No training, no minimum requirements and no scrutiny were required.

This lack of minimum levels of competence meant that people’s lives were being put at risk, both on construction sites themselves and also with regard to adjacent third parties.

Since at least 2007, the Kamra tal-Periti has been calling for the proper registration, licensing and classification of contractors.

The Civil Code places responsibility for the structural integrity of buildings jointly on the perit and the contractor. The former have been regulated since July 1919 and we will soon be celebrating the centenary of such regulation.

Contractors, however, have never been regulated, thus placing the profession, developers and the public at risk.

During the public consultation period regarding the new Legal Notice 136 of 2019, the Kamra tal-Periti organised an extra-ordinary general meeting which was attended by 400 members of the profession. They unanimously agreed that there could not be any further delays in requiring contractors to be registered and licensed.

The council of the chamber, therefore, proceeded to insist with the government that this glaring deficiency in the industry be tackled immediately.

It was, therefore, our great pleasure to announce, together with Minister Ian Borg and Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius, as well as with the Malta Developers Association, that a system for the registration of contractors will be brought into force today, and that this will be followed up by the licensing and classification of contractors later this year.

The chamber has already put forward its proposals in this regard, starting off with three registers: Building Construction, Excavation and Demolition Contractors.

These would then be further classified on the basis of risk, as defined in MSA EN 1990, namely High, Medium and Low Risk.

When undertaking a project, the architect in charge would commission or carry out a risk assessment and would indicate the type of contractors required to carry out the envisaged works.

The chamber’s proposal retains the figure of the Site Technical Officer introduced with LN 136 of 2019, however the minimum qualifications held by such person would depend on the risk category in which the contractor is registered.

The proposals made by the chamber for registration, licensing and classification were approved by the EGM and its council was given the go-ahead to pursue their introduction with the government.

These proposals are expected to address the current slowdown being experienced by the industry following the overly hasty introduction of the new regulations on June 25, particularly on sites where demo-lition and excavation works cannot proceed without the appointment of a Site Technical Officer.

Public safety must come first.

It is only when the industry as a whole is properly regulated that this can be adequately guaranteed.

Simone Vella Lenicker, André Pizzuto Simone Vella Lenicker is president and André Pizzuto vice president of Kamra tal-Periti.