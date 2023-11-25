Two Maltese civilians on opposite sides of the conflict between Israel and Hamas have found some common ground: relief, tempered with distrust.

While Qassem Ali was pleased to see a four-day pause in fighting, Daniela Londner said she was still coming to terms with the relief of seeing hostages held by Hamas released.

Friday marked the start of a four-day pause in fighting between Hamas and Israel following almost two months of conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The agreement followed weeks of negotiations between Israel, Hamas, the United States and Qatar, and sees at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners being released.

Times of Malta subsequently reestablished contact with Ali and Londner, who had both spoken about the conflict over the past month.

A perspective from Gaza

Qassem Ali, a Gaza resident who holds a Maltese passport and who was evacuated earlier this month, said the four-day pause was good news for people in the Palestinian enclave, but that he was still waiting to speak with relatives trapped there.

“The pause is great news for people trapped in this trauma, but my mother and sister are still there and I’m waiting to hear from them,” Ali said, adding he hadn’t been able to sleep the night before the truce was due to come into effect.

“Any stop in the fighting, even for one hour, is good news for the people in Gaza,” he said. The break in the fighting would, at the least, give those in Gaza the opportunity to “dig things out of their homes” which had most likely been damaged or destroyed in the conflict, he said.

Israel has faced increased scrutiny in recent weeks for the scale and ferocity of its response to Hamas’ brutal wave of terror attacks in October.

The Geneva-based Euro-med Human Rights Monitor said Israel had dropped an estimated 25,000 tonnes of explosives on Gaza since the start of its military operation in the region - an amount the organisation said was equivalent to two nuclear bombs of the size dropped during World War II.

"...this is different to any other war as there is no time or place you can feel safe." - Qassem Ali

According to Gaza health officials, around 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, around 5,000 of them children.

According to Ali, communication in and out of Gaza has been heavily restricted during the recent conflict, with phone reception, internet access and electricity all in short supply.

Thai nationals were amongst the hostages released on Friday. Photo: AFP.

A perspective from Israel

Meanwhile, Daniela Londner, a Maltese citizen who has lived in Israel for 46 years, said she was happy to see Israeli hostages being released, but was worried the break in the fighting might allow Hamas time to regroup.

“I’m still coming to terms with the hostages being released, but this is mixed with worry as the ceasefire is not good for us,” she said.

“It allows our enemy to strengthen itself again... we have no control over what’s going on,” Londner said.

Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7 shocked the world, with brutal attacks on kibbutzes, homes and a music festival leaving around 1,200 dead and a further 240 people, including children, being taken hostage.

The event left a deep scar on Israeli society, which has for years considered itself safe from outside threats protected by the Israel Defense Force (IDF) and the country’s Iron Dome missile system, which regularly shoots down rockets launched by Hamas at Israeli territory.

"...we don't trust Hamas" - Daniela Londner

The country reacted strongly in the aftermath of the incursion, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to “destroy Hamas”.

Londner expressed happiness at the sight of child hostages being returned to Israel on Friday, but stressed that many of them still didn’t know that their parents had been killed.

“The families of those who were kidnapped have been desperate... it’s been a very difficult situation,” she said.

Characterising Hamas as “playing” with Israelis, Londner said her countrymen remained distrustful of the group designated a terrorist organisation by many governments across the world.

“We don’t trust Hamas; their aim of destroying Israel hasn’t changed,” she said. “Every day we switch on the radio and the television, and we’re just scared of the news.”