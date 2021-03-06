The extensive Porsche testing programme has taken place on tracks such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the Grand Prix track in Hockenheim as well as on testing grounds worldwide – including in the southern Italian town of Nardò. The Cross Turismo has also been tested off the beaten track in the south of France and in the Pyrenees, while the testing grounds at the Weissach Development Centre offered a further off-road challenge outside of Africa with the ‘Safari’ track. Having completed a total of 998,361 testing kilometres, the Cross Turismo prototypes have circumnavigated the globe almost 25 times – measured at the equator.

