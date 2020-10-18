To celebrate The Mill ‒ Art, Culture and Crafts Centre’s 30th anniversary, the Gabriel Caruana Foundation has set up an open call for illustrators and creatives to submit their original artwork reinterpreting The Mill. Following this competitive call, the foundation is unveiling the 10 illustrations selected as part of this project ‒ The Many Faces of the Mill.

The illustrators and artists selected are by Ed Dingli, Joyce Camilleri, Luke Caruana, Malta­Type (Matthew Demarco), Textpresso, Noura Abdel, Steffi Venturi, Steven Scicluna, Te Fit-Tazza and Zack Ritchie.

All have reinterpreted The Mill using different techniques and approaches, which gives each illustration its own unique contemporary aesthetic.

This initiative is also a means to support creative practitioners and this art and culture organisation during such unprecedented times.

The launch of The Many Faces of the Mill also coincides with the launch of the Gabriel Caruana Foundation’s online shop. The Many Faces of The Mill limited edition prints collection is being made available from the shop.

The illustrations are printed on Hahnemühle Photo Rag Ultra Smooth fine art paper through a collaboration with Ilab Photo, a Maltese company specialising in photographic and fine art printing.

Moreover, the online shop is also making available a series of works on paper by the late Gabriel Caruana, as well as a number of publications, with more selected items in the pipeline.

This is also a fundraising initiative by the Gabriel Caruana Foundation to support local artists and its operations.

Different fundraising initiatives by the foundation ensure that it can continue promoting and supporting contemporary art and crea­tives through such projects. The non-profit organisation is also accepting donations.

To become a contemporary art friend, an abstract friend or an action painting friend, head over to the foundation’s website support page at gabrielcaruanafoundation.org/support.