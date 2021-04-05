The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta has allocated substantial resources to ensure the well-being of its athletes, the governing body of acquatic sport said in a statement.

The ASA said that their campaign is driven by the importance for athletes to be better informed and educated on the importance of being fit to participate in competitions through the pre-participation screening and evaluation of the athlete’s cardiovascular health.

The Aquatic Sports Association has sought expert advice in the light of the pandemic, to advise those athletes with a confirmed positive episode of COVID-19 to undergo clinical evaluation.

