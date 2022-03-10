The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta recently hosted the second time trial for 2021-22 season at the National Pool in Tal-Qroqq.
The well-attended event saw eight local Clubs being represented by a total of 228 swimmers who competed in a total of 14 events.
Ella Fenech Attard achieved an Age Group B record in the 100m Butterfly. The time for the newly established record was 1:11.12, almost 0.3 of a second faster than her previous mark of 1:11.40 which she set in the National Championships held in December 2021.
Commenting about the event results, ASA president Joe Caruana Curran said that the national team had just undergone a change in their coaching programme.
