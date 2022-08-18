Aquatic Sports Association of Malta president Joe Caruana Curran and national coach Karl Izzo expressed their disappointment after four regular members of the Malta waterpolo national team have decided not to form part of the national team in the upcoming European Championships in Split, Croatia.

Team captain Steve Camilleri, Jordan Camilleri, Jerome Gabaretta and Jake Muscat have all informed the ASA that they will not be available for selection for the continental finals that will be held in the Croatian capital between August 29 and September 10.

Their withdrawal has left coach Izzo without the services of four of his regular starting seven players for these major championships that will see the national team face Croatia, Greece and France in the group stages later on this month.

“We are heading to the European Championships with a weakened team as unfortunately four players have turned down the national team call-up,” Caruana Curran told a news conference.

