The Aquatic Sports Association unveiled this summer's waterpolo season on Tuesday, one which sees the return of import players within local teams as part of the BOV National Championship.

The new campaign begins on Wednesday with the women’s Super Cup (start 17.00) - a tie between Sirens and San Giljan, the Ghaqda Gurnalisti Sport First Division Cup (18.05) which will feature Valletta and Marsakala, and finally the President’s Cup (19.10) which pits against each other Sliema and San Giljan.

Friday then kickstarts the first matchday of the National League as the 12 teams will be divided into two groups in a summer championship which will span just three months. Izzo unveiled that the plan is for it to change format.

