The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta has announced that it has successfully bid to host the qualification matches for the Men’s Under 15 European Championships.

These will take place in Malta between March 26 and 28.

The championships, which are a biennial event, will be held under the auspices of Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN).

Four Groups of qualifying events will take place in Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic and Malta.

The Maltese national team has been assigned Group C and will be competing against France, Ireland and Slovenia.

