The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) and the Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) have signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to collaborate in a number of common areas.

This includes coaching, sport development, sports research and sport science as well as exchange programmes.

The parties also agreed that the ASA national team coaches, Milan Cirovic, Delon Dannhauser and Michelle Hubner will also serve as head coaches at MCS for their respective sports disciplines. The school will open its doors in September 2024.

The MoU was signed by Karl Izzo and Rita Azzopardi from the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta and Pio Vassallo and Charlo` Bonnici from the Mediterranean College of Sport.