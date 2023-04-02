The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta (ASA) and the Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) signed a memorandum of understanding in which they agreed to collaborate in various areas including coaching, sport development, sport research and sport science as well as exchange programmes.

The two parties also agreed that the ASA national team coaches, Milan Cirovic (waterpolo), Delon Dannhauser (swimming) and Michelle Hubner (artistic swimming) will also be head coaches at MCS for their respective sport disciplines.

The school will open its doors in September 2024.

“The MoU signed today strengthens the collaboration between the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta and the Mediterranean College of Sport,” ASA president Karl Izzo said.

