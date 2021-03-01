The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta has announced the selection of swimmers forming part of the contingent travelling to Samorin in Slovakia to compete in the Grand Prix between March 5 and 7.

The chosen athletes are all prospective swimmers for the Games of the Small States of Europe to be held in Malta in 2023 and were selected by National Swimming Coach Artem Goncharenko.

Looking at the list of swimmers one can note that they hail from two clubs, namely Sirens and Sliema.

Sirens are represented by Michele Azzopardi, Francesca Falzon Young, Sasha Gatt, Andrea Mallia, Amy Micallef, Nicola Musat and Rudi Spiteri.

Sliema, on the other hand, are represented by Dylan Cachia, Luke Ellul Sullivan, Maya Galea, Emily Grech Carr, Simon Mallia, Michela Portelli, Michael Stafrace, Sean Wareing and Thomas Wareing.

Goncharenko will be assisted by fellow coaches Delon Dannhauser and Stan Catalin who will also travel with the contingent.