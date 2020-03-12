The Acquatic Sport Association of Malta announced that it will be suspended all of its activities with immediate effect, the governing body said in a statement.

The ASA decision came just a few hours after the government announced the postponement of all mass event activities to counter the threat posed by the Coronavirus in our country.

This weekend, the National Pool was due to host matches from the pre-season waterpolo Enemed Cup competitions.

“Following the latest measures announced by the Government in the Press Conference held earlier today and due to the prevailing fluid circumstances on the Island, and having at heart the general well-being of the athletes, coaches and club members, the Executive Committee has decided to suspend all aquatic competitions until further notice,” the ASA said in a statement.

“As you are aware, the present situation is evolving rapidly, and we will keep you all updated accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.”

The suspension of waterpolo competitions comes just a few days after the ASA had announced that the European U-19 Championship qualifiers, which were due to be hosted in Malta next month, were postponed until April.