The Aquatic Sports Association president Karl Izzo showed his disappointment after he revealed that the Public Broadcasting Services have not acquired the rights to broadcast the Malta national team’s participation in the upcoming European Championship finals in Croatia.

The Malta national team will leave the islands on Wednesday ahead of their fifth successive participation in the tournament finals where they were drawn into a tough group along with tournament favourites Serbia, Germany, and Israel.

ASA president Karl Izzo told the Times of Malta that he feels angry and disappointed that the national TV station will deny the thousands of waterpolo enthusiasts on the island the opportunity to watch their national team in one of the biggest international tournaments.

