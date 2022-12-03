Newly appointed Aquatic Sports association (ASA) president Karl Izzo believes waterpolo can move one step forward towards ‘professionality and transparency’ as he kickstarts his reign as the association’s supremo.

Izzo, who was elected president on Tuesday at the ASA’s annual general meeting after former president Joe Caruana Curran withdrew from the running, spoke to the media ahead of the season-opening Enemed Cup which starts on Saturday with a programme of four games.

“The beauty of this competition is that is serves as a platform for young players to show off their talent,” Izzo said.

“We should be proud of the local talent we have in our clubs which, as a result of their investment and sacrifices, are bringing in coaches that lead to a better national team.

“I continuously try to show my appreciation towards them because coaching is fundamental even from a young age as the good basis they give pays dividends when they come to play for the national team.

“As I used to say while I was coach, the national team is for the clubs – I would train them for a week and a half, as a continuation of what the clubs would have been doing. The investment made by the clubs is vital.”

