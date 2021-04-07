The Aquatic Sports Association of Malta joined the Malta Football Association in showing their disappointment at the government’s decision of not relaxing COVID-19 restrictions on organised sport, describing the decision as a slap in the face of athletes.

The ASA was forced to bring to a halt the Winter League last month after ban on all organised sport was issued by the authorities following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

This week, the local governing body of aquatic sport issued a statement along with the MFA to appeal to the authorities to a gradual return of sports competitions, but their appeal seems to have fallen into deaf ears as restrictions remained in place.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta