Matthew Asciak and Elaine Genovese are the winners of the BOV Tennis Masters and the BOV Ladies Top 6 respectively.

Elaine Genovese beat Emma Montebello 6-1 6-0 in the Ladies Top 6 final.

Genovese, who won the last edition of the ladies tournament held in 2016 used her experience against her 12-year-old opponent who produced a high level of tennis despite the huge difference in the score.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta