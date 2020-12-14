Matthew Asciak and Elaine Genovese are the winners of the BOV Tennis Masters and the BOV Ladies Top 6 respectively.
Elaine Genovese beat Emma Montebello 6-1 6-0 in the Ladies Top 6 final.
Genovese, who won the last edition of the ladies tournament held in 2016 used her experience against her 12-year-old opponent who produced a high level of tennis despite the huge difference in the score.
