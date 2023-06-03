Matthew Asciak and Matija Pecotic produced a memorable performance to deliver another golden moment in Maltesetennis after winning the men’s doubles.

The Maltese duo dominated their Cyprus opponents – Sergis Kyratzis and Eleftherios Neo, winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4 in front of an electric crowd at the Marsa Sports Club.

In the process, this was exactly Malta’s 100th gold in GSSE history, won minutes after Felix Wetzel clinched first place in the table tennis men’s singles event.

For Pecotic, this was his second gold medal representing Malta after triumphing in the singles event.

On the other hand, for Asciak this was a special moment as he emulated his parents – Gordon and Helen, both present at the game – in winning the doubles event at the Games of the Small States of Europe Asciak was also crossing off another objective from his list in winning his first-ever gold medal at these Games after having already claimed silver and bronze in previous editions.