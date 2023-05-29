Matthew Asciak and Matija Pecotic launched their men’s doubles campaign with a commanding display as they had the better of Icelandic duo Anton Magnusson and Vladimir Ristic 6-1, 6-0 on Monday.

Pecotic, 33, was delighted with their performance as he hopes this win can propel them towards more positive results in the men’s doubles’ campaign.

“Absolutely, it was the best way to launch this tournament,” Pecotic told the Times of Malta.

More details on SportsDesk.