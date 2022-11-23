Luis Enrique has selected Marco Asensio as false nine for Spain’s opening World Cup clash against Costa Rica on Wednesday in Group E.

Alvaro Morata had a cold earlier in the week and the Real Madrid winger, who played well against Jordan in last week’s friendly win in that position, has kept his spot.

Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri Hernandez starts the game at centre-back, a move coach Luis Enrique suggested he might make in some matches at the tournament.

