Ash Wednesday, the springboard for the gradual preparation for the great Easter Vigil that marks the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, was celebrated at Saint Anthony church in Għajnsielem this week.

Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando celebrated Mass.

After the homily, the congregation was invited to receive the ashes on their foreheads.

Fr Ghirlando spread the ashes in a cross pattern on the forehead, saying ‘From dust you came and from dust you will return’.

In many churches, the ashes are prepared by burning palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday.