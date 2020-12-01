Argentina rugby skipper Pablo Matera said he was “deeply ashamed” Tuesday as he was stripped of the captaincy and suspended along with two other players over racist tweets.

Just weeks after leading the Pumas to their first win over the mighty All Blacks, the Argentina Rugby Union “revoked” Matera’s captaincy and suspended him, along with second row Guido Petti and replacement hooker Santiago Socino.

“The Argentina Rugby Union forcefully rejects the discriminatory and xenophobic comments published by members of the Pumas squad on social media,” a statement read, after offensive post dating from 2011-2013 came to light.

In the tweets, since deleted, Matera spoke of “running over blacks” with his car and disparaged Bolivian and Paraguayan domestic workers with racial stereotypes.

Petti referred to his domestic worker as a “primate” and spoke of “blacks” stealing mobile phones and wallets.

Argentina have endured a turbulent year including lockdowns and a coronavirus-hit build-up to the Tri Nations, where they stunned New Zealand and drew with Australia before going down 38-0 to the All Blacks on Saturday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta