Ashley Cole has reunited with former Chelsea and England team-mate Frank Lampard after agreeing to join Everton as first-team coach.
Lampard was hired as Everton manager on Monday and moved quickly to take Cole with him to Goodison Park.
Cole and Lampard were team-mates at Chelsea from 2006 to 2014, winning a host of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.
The 41-year-old former left-back also played under Lampard at second-tier Derby before retiring in 2019.
Cole’s new role will not impact his duties with England Under-21s, where he is the assistant to head coach Lee Carsley.
