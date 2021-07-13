The rally in global stocks extended into Asia on Tuesday as optimism about the upcoming earnings season outweighs worries over the fast-spreading Delta virus variant that is forcing leaders to reimpose containment measures.

Hope that central banks will maintain their ultra-loose monetary policies, or taper them very gradually, is also providing support to traders as economies recover from the ravages of last year’s pandemic-induced collapse.

The release of key data and other events will also be closely tracked this week as markets try to get an idea about the state of the global rebound, with Chinese growth, US inflation and several central bank decisions in view.

Wall Street’s three main indexes chalked up more records as investors prepared for the earnings deluge with the release of top banks, including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs later in the day. Observers are predicting the period could be the best in more than two decades, though they warn that the readings would have to be blockbuster to build on the latest markets rally, with many traders “buying the rumour and selling the news”.

Hong Kong led the gains in Asia, rising more than one per cent, while Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta also enjoyed big gains.

However, COVID-19 continues to cast a dark shadow as new case numbers rise around the world, with the United States and Britain – which are well advanced in their vaccination programmes – also seeing high numbers, though with lower deaths and hospitalisations. Some governments are also now considering approving third jabs for those who have had their full dosage.

The sharp rise in infections has forced some governments, including in France and Greece, to impose restrictions again to quell the spread, leading to worries about the impact on the economic recovery. That concern has also weighed on oil prices, which suffered their first fall on Monday after a two-day gain. Though they edged up slightly in early Asian trade.

“The robust crude demand outlook is starting to take a hit as many countries continue to struggle with the more infectious Delta variant,” said OANDA’s Edward Moya. “Even the US is seeing a surge as low-vaccinated states are behind the 47 per cent increase in cases over the previous week. This pandemic once again feels far from over, and that is dragging down optimism for a robust crude demand story going forward.”

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s comments to lawmakers on central bank policy will be keenly watched on Thursday for clues about its outlook in light of the fast US recovery and the impact of the Delta variant. That comes after New York Fed boss John Williams said on Monday that important parts of the economy were not rebounding enough for policymakers to wind their vast monetary easing measures.