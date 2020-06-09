Charmaine Gauci has become a household name and face, appearing daily on national media to give updates about the coronavirus situation in Malta.

The Superintendent of Public Health has been driving the country's response to COVID-19 and is a long-time Times of Malta contributor.

In a new column on print and online, she will provide advice and answer readers’ questions on a range of health topics from coronavirus and beyond.

Each week, she will choose a topic or a number of questions from our readers.

In the coming weeks, Gauci will also be taking part in a live discussion with readers on Times of Malta.

Send in questions and topics you would like Gauci to cover by emailing askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.