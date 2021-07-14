Do the vaccines work against the different COVID-19 variants?

– Francesca Mallia

Based on studies, the vaccines authorised in the EU provide protection against variants circulating in the EU, including the alpha (UK B.1.1.7) and the delta variant (Indian or B.1.617.2).

Two doses of Vaxzevria, Comirnaty or Moderna provide protection against both symptomatic disease as well as hospitalisation caused by variants circulating in the EU, including the alpha, beta and the delta variant.

The same applies for one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Is there a risk that the virus mutates quicker in populations where only one dose of vaccine is taken?

– Reno Vassallo

There is a potential risk of the virus mutating in people with an incomplete immune response.

This could potentially happen even in persons with a poor immune response who have received two doses but the chances will be lower.

The levels of antibodies produced by the first dose of vaccines is not enough to provide full protection as this is only achieved with the second dose. So it is important not to delay the second dose beyond the manufacturer’s specifications as this may trigger the virus to mutate.

What is a Passenger Locator Form (PLF)? What is it used for?

– Kevin Camilleri

A PLF is a form containing details of persons who are travelling by any means (such as via air travel, cruise or ferry) from one country to another.

PLFs are used by public health authorities to help facilitate contact tracing in case the person is exposed to an infectious disease during their travel and need to be contacted so that they can be duly informed in a timely manner.

The aim is to protect the health of travellers and their contacts and also to help prevent spread of disease. The dPLF is the same form but in digital format. It is filled in online before travelling.

Why is it that people are allowed to be on the beach without a mask in groups of six but then they can only be in pairs everywhere else?

– Angelica Bugeja

The use of masks in the community complements other preventive measures such as physical distancing, staying home when ill, respiratory etiquette, meticulous hand hygiene and avoiding touching the face, nose, eyes and mouth.

Allowing persons to remain without a face mask on the beach is for practical reasons. When fully vaccinated individuals meet other fully vaccinated individuals the wearing of face masks can be relaxed in open spaces when alone or with another fully vaccinated person.

In accordance with ECDC guidance, the current epidemiological context in the EU/EEA, in public spaces and in large gatherings, including during travel, non-pharmaceutical measures should be maintained irrespective of the vaccination status of the individuals.

How long will it take until a coronavirus vaccine takes effect?

– Mary Camilleri

Studies carried out during trials as well as post-marketing surveillance show that the vaccines reach their maximum protection against Covid disease 10 to 14 days after the second dose.

It is now known that even after the first dose, at least 85 per cent protection from serious disease is reached after 10 days.

Can people with COVID-19 infection take the vaccine?

If you are positive for COVID-19, then you should postpone receiving the vaccine until you have recovered, the quarantine period is over and at least four weeks have passed from when your symptoms started or from when you had the first positive PCR test.

If your COVID-19 vaccination appointment happens to be scheduled during your quarantine period, make sure to inform the COVID-19 vaccine helpline on 145.

Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent for Public Health