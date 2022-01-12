What is the number of vaccine doses referred to as “primary schedule”?– Francis Borg

Primary vaccination schedule for COVID-19 vaccination refers to the initial course of vaccination as recommended by the manufacturer, which is two doses of Spikevax (Moderna), Comirnaty (Pfizer), Vaxzevria (Astrazeneca), Nuvaxovid (Novovax) or one dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.

A booster is an additional vaccine dose or doses following a full primary course of vaccination.

How can I calculate the duration of my isolation and quarantine? – James Spiteri

The duration of isolation for positive cases and quarantine for contacts of cases is outlined in the standards issued. To calculate the exact date to exit from isolation or quarantine, one needs to calculate from the date a swab was taken for a positive case.

This date is considered as Day 0. Hence, counting days in isolation starts from the following day. For contacts (non-household), calculate the last day of exposure to the positive case as Day 0. A simple aid has been developed to help you in this and can be found at https://covidpositive.gov.mt.

I have tested positive and have had the booster. How long do I need to stay in isolation? – Maria Grech

The isolation period for a positive case is 14 days. However, a positive case is eligible for a decreased mandatory isolation period of 10 days if the person meets the following criteria:

• Aged 18 years or over and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate with a booster dose provided the date of the booster dose was taken 14 days or more prior to the release date.

For adults 18 years and over vaccinated with Spikevax (Moderna), Comirnaty (Pfizer), Vaxzevria (Astra­zeneca) or Nuvaxovid (Novovax): two doses + booster + 14 days = 10 days’ self-isolation.

For adults 18 years and over vaccinated with Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine: one dose + booster + 14 days = 10 days’ self-isolation

• Aged five to 17 years and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate with full primary schedule of vaccination with two doses provided the date of the second dose was taken 14 days or more prior to the release date.

For people aged five to 17 years with Comirnaty (Pfizer): two doses + 14 days = 10 days’ self-isolation.

The above rules apply only if the positive person has no symptoms for the last three days of their isolation. If the positive case still has symptoms, then s/he should remain in self-isolation until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

Those who do not fulfil the conditions above will still be required to observe a 14-day period of self-isolation from when testing positive.

How can I reduce the risk of other household members catching COVID from me as I tested positive? How long do my household members need to stay in quarantine? – Elena Borg

Isolation means that the person who tested positive must remain strictly within the household separated from the rest of the household members where possible.

As much as possible, stay in a separate room using a separate bathroom and toilet where available. Ventilate the home by opening the windows as much as possible. Air conditioners do not provide ventilation but only change the temperature.

You should eat meals within your room to avoid close contact with the rest of the household. You should wear a face mask within the home if you cannot be isolated from other members of the household and pay special attention to regular handwashing.

For household contacts, the standard quarantine period is of 14 days from date of swab of positive case. However, a household contact is eligible for a shorter mandatory quarantine period of 10 days if the person meets the following criteria:

If the positive case is eligible for 10 days release (criteria for shortened isolation) and if the household contact is:

• Aged 18 years or over and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate with a booster dose provided the date of the booster dose was taken 14 days or more prior to the release date.

• Aged five to 17 years and in possession of a valid vaccine certificate with full primary schedule of vaccination with two doses provided the date of the second dose was taken 14 days or more prior to the release date.

And does not have symptoms or is not positive for COVID-19.

Children under the age of five and people living in the household who do not fulfil the eligibility criteria for a shorter quarantine period are required to remain in quarantine for the full 14 days.

One of my colleagues at work tested positive and we had lunch together. The contact tracing team have assessed me as a close contact. What is the duration of quarantine I need to do? – Paul Ellul

The term ‘primary contact’ refers to any person who is at high risk of viral transmission following close contact with or exposure to a person diagnosed as suffering from COVID-19 infectious disease (a positive case of COVID-19). Primary contacts who are not household members of the positive case follow the criteria as established by standards outlined below:

If unvaccinated: all people who are high-risk contacts of people with COVID-19 are required to observe a period of mandatory quarantine of 14 days.

• If vaccinated with a booster dose: this category of contacts must observe a 10-day period of mandatory quarantine if they are in possession of a valid and recognised vaccination certificate with a booster dose, with the date of the booster dose being at least 14 days prior to the release date.

• Minors (people aged under 18 years) with two doses of vaccine who have completed their primary schedule and have a valid and recognised vaccine certificate 14 days before the release date may observe a period of 10 days in quarantine.

One can also be eligible for early release after a full seven days from exposure if a person has had at least a full course of primary schedule and a test on the seventh day after the last exposure to the positive person returns negative.

This test can be either a Rapid Antigen Test or a NAAT test (PCR or molecular assay) performed at any registered rapid testing centre or licensed lab on day seven.

If a negative, ‘non-reactive’ result is obtained, the contact may leave quarantine on the seventh day at midnight.

Should a primary contact or any person residing at the same residence of a primary contact undergo a swab test during the quarantine period and result positive, then all household contacts of the positive case (even if fully vaccinated) will be required to restart their mandatory quarantine for another 14 days, starting from the day the latest household member tests positive.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.