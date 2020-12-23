Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health takes questions from Times of Malta readers.

I read some articles about nurses in the UK who took the vaccine and had severe complications due to some allergies they had but there was no specific mention regarding their allergy. It was advised that if one suffers from allergies to certain medicines or food one should avoid the vaccine. I am allergic to penicillin (and blue cheese because of penicillin). Is it safe for me to take the vaccine? – Debbie Xuereb

Severe allergic reaction (like anaphylaxis) to any component of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a contraindication to vaccination. While reports of allergic reactions following vaccination outside the clinical trials are further investigated, persons with a history of severe allergic reaction (such as anaphylaxis) to any other vaccine or injectable therapy (for example, intramuscular, intravenous or subcutaneous) should have a risk assessment to determine the type of reaction and certainty of information.

Allergic reactions (including severe allergic reactions) not related to vaccines or injectable therapies (like food, pet, venom, environmental, or latex allergies; oral medications [including the oral equivalents of injectable medications]) are not a contraindication or precaution to vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine recipients will be monitored for around 15 minutes after being vaccinated in case of a rare anaphylactic event following the administration of the vaccine. Appropriate medical treatment for anaphylaxis will be available at vaccination centres. Individuals who have queries regarding the safety of the vaccine regarding their medical condition should discuss with their family doctor, call 145 or send an e-mail to covid-vaccine@gov.mt.

If the first dose of the vaccine is taken by someone who then develops side effects, such as a fever or site reaction, will the second dose still be given after 21 days? Is it safe? – Miriam Fenech Russell

During trials (including a phase 3 trial with around 44,000 participants), the vaccine has been shown to elicit increased local and systemic adverse reactions as compared to placebo, for the most part mild to moderate and usually lasting up to a few days.

The most common solicited adverse reactions were: injection site reactions, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever. These are not serious and usually resolve within one to two days and are not a contraindication to give the second dose.

Would it be safe to meet at small (seven to-10 people) parties if all participants are swabbed 24 hours before and have remained in isolation until the party is held, obviously attending only if the virus is not detected? – Joseph Giglio

The more persons that an individual interacts with in groups and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and the virus spreading. Taking a test for COVID-19 cannot guarantee that by the time you attend the party you would not become infectious. Hence, it is best to avoid gatherings in order to protect yourself and other people you come in contact with.

How does vaccine immunity differ from that from the disease? How long does it last? – Mariella

The protection natural immunity gained from having been infected with COVID-19 varies from person to person. We do not yet know how long natural immunity lasts and some cases of reinfection with COVID-19 have been documented.

The vaccines being developed, however, are showing a very strong immune response, which may provide better and longer protection than natural immunity. More studies and more time are required before these questions may be answered. Thus far, the follow-up data available confirmed sustained vaccine efficacy for a two-month period with no waning of protection for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Monitoring will be ongoing to provide further data regarding duration of protection down the line.

When I receive a date for the COVID vaccine, will there be information on which vaccine is being given, say, Pfizer? If said information is not given, where can I obtain it? – Maria Meilak

The invitation letter will also include information on the vaccine and frequently asked questions. For further information, one can call 145 or e-mail covid-vaccine@gov.mt. Information will also be available online and throughout the information campaign.

Can a vaccinated person be a carrier for the disease? – Aaron Gusman

The COVID-19 vaccine will protect persons from getting ill and then ending up hospitalised. The vaccinated person will not be infectious due to the vaccine.

