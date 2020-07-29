I seem to feel more anxious these days, sometimes over the silliest issue. I never had any mental health problems but now I am worried I might. What should I do? Who should I speak to? – Annie Vella

It is important to learn how to protect our mental health during this stressful and ever-changing situation, while also following the guidelines set by health authorities to protect our physical health.

Here are some strategies that can be used during these challenging times to protect you and others’ mental health:

Establish objectives for each day as well for the whole week;

Limit caffeine intake;

Follow regular schedules for waking up, dressing, eating, exercising, working, entertainment and going to sleep;

Keep your mind active; reading, writing, playing an instrument and playing board games;

Sit outside in your balcony, yard, roof, garden or near a window to enjoy daylight and sunshine;

Keep yourself informed but limit the time spent focussing on COVID-19-related information;

Stay in contact with family, friends and colleagues.

Help is available 24/7. Call 1770 helpline for support of emotional and mental well-being.

What will the health authorities do if the numbers continue rising? – Roslyn Casolani

The main strategy for the control of COVID-19 is based on identifying cases at an early stage, isolating these cases and through contact tracing. Through contact tracing and quarantine of close contacts, the spread is limited. A number of clusters have been identified throughout the pandemic and have been controlled. A typical cluster was the one at a construction site.

The recent cluster following a weekend party event is still ongoing and cases are still being identified. Case identification and contact tracing remains crucial and people are encouraged to get swabbed if they have symptoms and stay home until well. With further cases being identified, adherence to measures of social distancing and avoiding crowds, hand hygiene and wearing of masks become even more important.

For the coming scholastic year, shouldn’t the medical certificate be more than just after two days? Children get stuffed up and have flu symptoms easily, especially the younger ones – Liza Bowker

At the time when school starts, we will be faced with many concurrent viruses – COVID-19 and influenza and the other respiratory viruses. Since the symptoms of influenza and COVID-19 are similar, it is difficult to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis.

Protocols will be in place on the requirements for returning to school for sick children.

I am a Maltese citizen stuck out of Malta. As the country I am stuck in is not listed under the 50 ‘safe’ countries, apart from the 14-day quarantine, are there any formalities? Can I return? – Facebook user

Apart from the 14-day quarantine on arrival in Malta, testing is required. Persons approved to travel to Malta from outside the approved countries will be required to provide confirmation that a swab test taken within the seven days prior to arrival in Malta, did not detect SARS-CoV-2.

They will then be subject to further testing for SARS-CoV-2 within 48 hours of arrival/landing in Malta and another 10-13 days from arrival.

I have read that a new swine flu-like virus has emerged. Is this fake news? Is it more or less dangerous than COVID-19? What precautions will be taken? How can we protect ourselves and all those around us? – Maryanne Schembri

A group of viruses, referred to as ‘G4’ Eurasian (EA) avian-like H1N1 viruses, have been spreading in pigs in China since 2016, now being the predominant genotype found in Chinese pigs. It’s important to note that there are no reports of G4 viruses spreading from person-to-person, which is a characteristic that is required in order for a pandemic similar to COVID-19 to occur.

Is using a handheld steamer adequate to sanitise certain items against COVID-19? – Lottie Mallia

COVID-19 on surfaces can easily be cleaned with common household disinfectants that will kill the virus. Studies have shown that the COVID-19 virus can survive for up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel, less than four hours on copper and less than 24 hours on cardboard. There is no evidence on the effectiveness of steamers. It is very important to always clean hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water and always avoid touching eyes, mouth or nose.

Charmaine Gauci, Superintendent for Public Health

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.