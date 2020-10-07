Is it safe for a person to wear a mask for a long time? Is it dangerous to inhale your own oxygen? Michael Vella

COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know they are infected. That’s why it’s important for everyone to wear masks in public settings and practise physical distancing by staying at least two metres away from other people.

Many people may get a sensation that they are not breathing properly when wearing a mask, especially when worn for a long period.

However, evidence shows that prolonged use of masks does not lead to oxygen deficiency or carbon dioxide intoxication (a natural by-product of the body’s respiration process). While wearing a mask, it is important to make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally.

People who are engaged in high-intensity activities, like running, may not be able to wear a mask if it causes difficulty in breathing so it is wise to choose a location that is outside and maintain physical distance from others.

If you are asymptomatic with COVID-19 and you take the flu vaccine are there any risks? Andrew Saliba

Medical literature has shown that there were cases of COVID-19 and influenza infection as well and, hence, it is important for everyone to take the influenza vaccine, especially vulnerable people.

Patients who are positive for COVID-19, whether symptomatic or not, should be in isolation and they should therefore delay getting their influenza vaccine while still in isolation as they could be a risk to others if they go for vaccination.

There is no evidence that concurrent infection with COVID-19 affects influenza vaccination.

I run a lotto office and I have a perspex shield over the counter. Is it still necessary for the staff to wear a face mask? Anthony Schembri

Perspex screens can be considered at workplaces where workers are near each other or to customers for long periods. This does not remove the obligation to wear a mask.

Standards have been outlined for retail outlets and lotto booths, which include:

(a) exercise the right of refusal of entry into the shop/booth of customers if they are visibly unwell or have respiratory symptoms;

(b) ensure that inside the shop every person keeps a minimum of two metres from others;

(c) ensure that the maximum capacity of customers the retail outlet/lotto booth can hold at any one time inside the shop (retail area) is one person per four square metres, including staff;

(d) allow only one customer and one member of staff at any one time inside a shop/booth with a total area of less than eight square metres;

(e) affix visible signage at the entrance of the shop indicating the maximum capacity that the shop/booth can hold at any one time;

(f) indicate with visible markings outside and inside the shop/booth two metre distances that customers should respect while queueing for services;

(g) provide a 70 per cent alcohol hand rub at the entrance of the shop/booth and ensure that all customers sanitise their hands prior to entering;

(h) ensure customers and staff wear a face mask while inside the shop/booth.

What is the way forward when it comes to children who suffer from allergies or who just get a common cold? Is a doctor’s certificate sufficient to return to school or do we have to apply a swab test every time? Roberta Bonnici

Not all unwell children should be referred for a swab test.

Children with mild symptoms of a common cold and/or allergies do not warrant referral for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, especially if these symptoms are a common occurrence for that particular child.

Parents should always be encouraged to seek advice from the doctor caring for the child before requesting a swab test so s/he can assess the likelihood of the child to be suffering from COVID-19 and the indication for testing. Children who are unwell should invariably stay home and should return to school only after 48 hours following resolution of acute or infective symptoms.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.