Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health takes questions from Times of Malta readers.

Is it necessary to wear masks in the countryside when there is no one around? It doesn’t make any sense to do so but just wanted to understand if and why this is required. – Inga Erkmane

The main scope of wearing a mask is to protect others. This is so because we now know that a significant portion of people with coronavirus are asymptomatic. Many have mild or no symptoms and even if someone does develop more severe symptoms they can transmit the virus before those symptoms appear. This means that people can spread the virus to others without even knowing they have it. It is true that in the countryside there are less people around but you wouldn’t know who can come in proximity at any point in time. One should keep the mask on and limit putting it on and taking it off in order to prevent self-contamination.

Does a company have the obligation to tell other employees that a staff member is positive for COVID-19? Do people within the company have the right to know regarding the issue? – Laura Agius Seguna.

Employers should conduct worksite assessments to outline COVID-19 risks and develop prevention strategies. Businesses and workers must continue to respond for the eventuality of COVID-19 in the workplace and to respond immediately, appropriately, effectively and efficiently as well as be consistent with specific health authorities’ recommendations.

Protocols should be in place for action to be taken in case a member of staff or any other person present at the workplace develops coronavirus symptoms while on the premises. This should include the availability of full details of all staff in contact and an arrangement for appropriate cleaning and disinfection.

The employer should inform employees of their possible exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace but maintain confidentiality of the case. Contact tracing is carried out by the public health authorities in collaboration with the employer.

What was the most common ‘underlying condition’ of those who died of COVID-19? – Simon Theuma

High-risk groups for COVID-19 are people aged 60 and older, those living in long-term care facilities and people with underlying health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and weakened immune systems.

The most common underlying medical conditions of positive COVID-19 cases was that of cardiac conditions.

Are the common parts of blocks of apartments classified as indoor public areas? Should instructions be given for masks to be worn at all times in the common parts of apartment blocks and in their lifts? – Raymond Miller

It may be difficult to maintain proper physical distancing in common spaces as you would not know whom you can encounter at any point in time. So, it is best to wear a mask in common spaces including the lobby, hallways, elevators, stairwells, common laundry rooms, common garage or parking lots, walkways, yards and other common outdoor and indoor areas shared by more than one apartment.

Two elderly persons, with no private transport, have a routine appointment at Mater Dei Hospital. Is it safe to go by bus and, if not, what can they do to postpone the appointment? - J.C. Borg

Mitigation measures are in place to minimise the risk of COVID-19 spread on public transport. Everyone needs to do their part to ensure a safe journey: everyone wears a face mask and people should avoid touching their eyes, mouth and face. They should socially distance from others while on board the transport.

Postponing a medical appointment can lead to serious consequences. Patients with chronic illnesses need to keep their scheduled medical appointments as guided by the clinicians. During the pandemic, the health authorities have invested in telemedicine. This is a good option for follow-up visits whereby one can talk to the doctor from the comfort of one’s home and also keeps people out of the waiting rooms. However, when an appointment is scheduled, this appointment should be kept.

