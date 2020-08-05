Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will take questions from Times of Malta readers live on Facebook and online on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest edition of the fortnightly show, Ask Charmaine, with journalist Claire Caruana will take place amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

Doctors are also planning on going ahead with industrial action after the government refused to ban mass events, after an increase in cases linked to parties, clubs and festivals. Gauci has said she is opposed to large-gatherings.

Readers can submit their questions live during the Facebook show at 12pm or email askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.

As well as questions on COVID-19, she can also answer other health-related queries.