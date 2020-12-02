My son is coming over from the UK and it is not possible to get a PCR test result with him. If he gets tested here and the test is negative, will he still need to go into quarantine? – Peter Mifsud

Effective testing plays a key role in the movement of people from one country to another. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the field of diagnostic testing has been rapidly evolving and has a central role in pandemic control. There is varying epidemiology among countries, including those in the EU.

Malta has outlined a legal framework for the testing of people who are coming from countries where there is a higher risk of transmission of COVID. These have been classified as amber countries and are updated regularly on evaluation of the scenario in various countries.

Since the UK is currently on Malta’s amber list, any person arriving in Malta from UK airports must present a negative PCR test for COIVD-19 according to law. This test must be taken no longer than 72 hours prior to arrival in Malta. Failure to present a negative test on arrival may require a person to be tested at the airport and, if positive, one will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Have any children been hospitalised with COVID-19 or complications after being infected? – Louisiana Scicluna

Like adults, children are also infected with COVID-19 and can spread the virus to others.

However, fewer children have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 compared to adults. Most children are not very unwell and do not require hospitalisation. Still, some needed hospital care because of COVID-19 or its complications. From local data, 14 children have been admitted to hospital.

It is important to educate children, including teenagers, on the importance of wearing a face mask, washing their hands when needed and to keep their distance from others. Babies and children who cannot understand such preventive practices have to be protected by their parent or carer.

Are there any special precautions for children when they wear a mask?

Children should follow the same basic principles as adults do for wearing masks.

This includes cleaning hands for at least 20 seconds if using an alcohol-based hand rub or at least 40 seconds if using soap and water before putting on the mask.

The mask needs to be the right size to cover the nose, mouth and chin. Children should be taught how to wear the mask properly, including not touching the front of the mask and not pulling it under the chin or into their mouth. This also applies to when they are talking.

They should store the mask in a bag or container and not share the mask with others. Used disposable masks should be thrown away in a bin and reusable masks should be put in a bag and washed.

If a person walks into a shop without a mask, who is fined, the person or the shop owner? – Charlo Fenech

Through the powers conferred by articles 26 and 27(c) of the Public Health Act, the minister responsible for public health, after consultation with the Superintendent of Public Health (Legal Notices 326, 327, 335 and 402 of 2020), has made the following regulations.

Any person shall, outside his residence, both when going to an indoor place and outdoors, wear a medi­cal or cloth mask or visor in a proper manner covering the nose, mouth and chin of the person. The obligation is on everyone to wear a mask, therefore, according to SL 465.48, only the individual is fined.

If a person had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, will it be safe to take the vaccine? – Lawrence Micallef

There is limited evidence on how long someone is protected from acquiring COVID-19 again after recovering from COVID-19.

The immunity a person gains from having an infection, called natural immunity, varies from person to person.

Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that re-infection with COVID-19 is possible, people are advised to get vaccinated for COVID-19 even if they have been found positive for COVID-19 before.

