How many of the patients who died of COVID-19 tested positive for the virus after their death? – Paulo Lucio

A test is done after death when there is a high index of suspicion that the person could have been COVID-19 positive. From the start of the pandemic there have been six instances when COVID-19 was detected after death. All the necessary precautionary and public health measures are taken to trace any contacts who are at risk.

I am planning to take the flu vaccine as recommended by the health department but do I need to take a swab test first just in case I would be asymptomatic? Is it dangerous to take the flu vaccine while positive for COVID-19? – Jennifer Camilleri

A negative COVID-19 test is not required prior to being vaccinated. However, if a person has symptoms, then s/he should call 111 for swabbing. On the other hand, those in quarantine as they had been exposed to COVID-19 should stay home, self-monitor their symptoms and get their flu shot once they are out of isolation. Patients with active COVID-19 should not take the flu vaccine while still active. This is not related to any evidence about how the virus affects vaccination but in order not to expose others.

As Christmas is coming up soon, how is it best to plan which activities we should organise? *

Knowing how COVID-19 is transmitted, one need to remember to avoid any situation in which people are in close proximity to one another for long periods of time as this increases the risk of transmission.

Indoor locations, especially those settings where there is poor or no ventilation at all, are riskier than outdoor locations.

Transmission can occur more easily in the ‘Three Cs’:

•crowded places with many people nearby;

•close-contact settings, especially where people have conversations very near each other;

•confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

The risk of COVID-19 spreading is higher in places where these ‘3Cs’ overlap. As the community spread of COVID-19 is high, it is very likely to meet someone who is infectious and, hence, it is recommended that such high-risk areas are avoided. This also applies to indoor places within households.

I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am feeling that my condition is getting worse. What shall I do? *

You must seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the following or your medical condition deteriorates in any way: start having trouble breathing; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; bluish discolouration of the lips; become suddenly confused or difficult to wake.

It is also important to take care of your mental health. During your isolation you might feel disconnected from others and anxious about your health and the health of your loved ones.

Staying in touch with others by phone or online can be helpful to maintain social connections.

Ask for help and update others on your condition. The prevailing situation can provoke anxiety or distress. Help is available 24/7 and you can call 1770 for emotional and mental well-being support.

A family member has just been put into quarantine. Can I go and visit the family to provide food and see how they are and if they need anything? *

Quarantine means that one should stay in one’s own home and not go out for the 14-day period that one is required to isolate for. Only people who usually live in the household should be in the home during this time. No visitors are allowed into the home.

Those under quarantine should self-monitor their temperature twice daily. They should also monitor for symptoms of cough, shortness of breath and/or fever. If any symptoms develop, they should call the public health helpline 111.

Members who live in the same household also need to be in quarantine and observe the same rules.

Many talk about social or physical distancing but what does this really mean? *

Physical distancing aims to reduce physical contact between potentially- infected people and healthy individuals or between population groups with high rates of transmission and others with low or no level of transmission. The aim is to decrease or interrupt the spread of COVID-19.

The term ‘physical distancing’ means the same thing as ‘social distancing’ but it more accurately describes what is intended, namely that people keep physically apart. Physical distancing measures might be implemented over an extended period and their success depends on ensuring that people maintain social contact from a distance with friends, family and colleagues.

* These questions were sent to the health department’s helpline.

