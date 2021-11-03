What happens to an individual’s status if they have been vaccinated and then go on to contract COVID-19? Would they be considered as unvaccinated? Would their vaccinated status be revoked? – Adaora Ilobi

The scope of vaccination against COVID-19 is to prevent serious disease, hospitalisation and death. COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing most infections, however, like other vaccines, they are not 100 per cent effective. Fully vaccinated people who develop a vaccine breakthrough infection are less likely to develop serious illness than those who are unvaccinated and get COVID-19.

Some develop no symptoms at all and those who do develop symptoms tend to have less severe symptoms than unvaccinated people. This means vaccinated persons are much less likely to be hospitalised or die than people who are not vaccinated.

For persons who develop breakthrough infections after vaccination, the vaccination status would remain the same and the certificate will remain valid.

Why do five- to 12-year-olds have to present a negative PCR when returning from a green list country, whereas they can attend events freely now? – Philip Vella

Returning travellers may be coming from a country with higher levels of COVID-19 transmission than Malta, making it more likely that they may be incubating the virus than a child who has not travelled recently and is attending an event.

The risk in various countries varies. This is also seen in Europe. ECDC, carries out a weekly assessment of each country’s epidemiological situation. This is based on a composite score based on the absolute value and trend of five COVID-19 epidemiological indicators. From the latest assessment for week 42 (October 24-30), four countries (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) were categorised as of very high concern, 12 countries (Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia) as of high concern, 10 countries (Austria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Norway, Poland and Portugal) as of moderate concern, two countries (Italy and Sweden) as of low concern and two countries (Malta and Spain) as of very low concern.

For persons aged 12 years and over, vaccination is still required to attend vaccinated-only events. For children, aged less than 12 years where a vaccine is not yet available, testing requirement has been removed considering the lower risk at a low prevalence rate locally and provided they attend with their vaccinated parents/guardians.

I have had two AstraZeneca jabs, not Pfizer, due to severe allergies and carry an Epipen. Now I’ve been told I am having a Pfizer booster. Has the concern regarding reactions to Pfizer gone away? – Elizabeth Chaney

Studies by CDC have shown that the best vaccine types to boost the immune response created by the original course of COVID-19 vaccination are the mRNA vaccines. The authorised mRNA vaccines are the ones produced by Pfizer and Moderna. Data from reports of adverse reactions to the EMA authorised vaccines so far shows that allergic reactions to the Pfizer vaccine were not reported more than with the other three vaccine brands. Persons with a history of allergies can still take an mRNA vaccine as only those with a known allergy to one of the components of the vaccine should avoid taking it.

Will a person’s vaccine certificate be revoked if they refuse the booster dose? – Mandy Cini

There is no maximum validity foreseen for vaccination certificates so far as this will depend on emerging scientific evidence as to the length of protection of the vaccines.

With infections across Europe increasing, has the rate of imported cases spiked? If so, what is it currently? – Annemarie Vella

The number of imported cases (defined as those reporting history of travel in the 14 days prior to testing positive) in residents and incoming travellers decreased from July following implementation of measures for mandatory vaccinations to travel to Malta, going down from 42 per cent in week 27 to six per cent in week 30.

The percentage of imported cases remained relatively stable since then but has increased slightly in the last two weeks with imported cases accounting for 20 and 33 per cent of all reported cases in weeks 42 and 43 respectively (see chart above).

I already had COVID infection. Do I still need to take the vaccine? – Carmen Micallef

Results were published by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on data for hospitalisations comparing people who had COVID-19 infection occurring 90–179 days before COVID-19–like illness hospitalisation and those who were fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine 90–179 days before hospitalisation with no previous documented infection. This study showed that the protection of vaccination is much stronger than recent infection with COVID-19.

Among adults hospitalised with symptoms similar to COVID-19, unvaccinated people who were recently infected with COVID-19 were over five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared with people who were recently fully vaccinated.

This study highlights the importance that eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19, including unvaccinated persons previously infected.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.