What criteria is being used in deciding which countries are being put on the amber list? Why are there countries that have much higher numbers of cases and deaths than Malta on the amber list and then places, like the Maldives, with much lower deaths and numbers on the red list? – Zach Cassar

We base our decisions on which countries go on the amber list according to the positivity rate. This is the percentage of tests taken that result as positive. The reported numbers are not comparable between countries as they are dependent on the testing rate in that country.

Deaths are a consequence of positivity but with some weeks of delay. In addition, not all countries have the same testing capacity for identifying deaths as being caused by COVID-19 because they may be having low testing capacity.

If someone has contracted COVID-19, how soon will it be safe for him to get the first jab of the vaccine? Any recommended time gap? – Marie Louise Muscat

There is no evidence of any safety concerns from vaccinating individuals that have a past history of COVID-19 infection or who have detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies. Based on the current evidence, we do not know how long the immunity from natural infection lasts.

Therefore, all those who have been infected are advised to take the vaccine. It is recommended to wait four weeks from the start of symptoms or a positive PCR before taking the vaccine. This is to avoid confusion between COVID-19 symptoms and vaccine side effects which may be similar. The same applies if COVID infection occurs after taking the first vaccine dose. The second dose should be taken from four weeks after start of symptoms of positive PCR.

Inadvertently vaccinating individuals who are potentially infected/ asymptomatic/incubating COVID-19 infection is unlikely to have a detrimental effect on their illness.

How many fines have been given out to people caught breaking quarantine? Are the inspections still being done? – Angela Micallef

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 97,599 inspections have been carried out on positive cases in isolation and persons in quarantine which include close contacts and people in quarantine related to travel. A total of 291 citations have been issued. Inspections are ongoing.

The purpose of quarantine is to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. People who test positive for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) and members of the household are to remain in mandatory quarantine until given clearance and notified by the public health authorities.

The positive case needs to self-isolate from other persons in the same household. Self-isolation means that you must remain strictly within your residence, separated from the other members of the household where possible to limit household transmission.

Close contacts of a person who tested positive for COVID-19 must undergo mandatory quarantine as advised by the public health authorities. This is usually for 14 days from the date of last contact with the positive case. All members of the same household must also undergo mandatory quarantine.

Why are gatherings still not allowed? – Mary Spiteri

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, gatherings and mass events present a risk of increasing the transmission rate of the virus in view of the potential for close contact between many persons for an extended time period. The more people an individual interacts with at a gathering or mass event and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential of becoming infected with COVID-19 and of COVID-19 spreading.

Higher levels of community transmission at the time of the event and in the area that the gathering is being held can result in a higher potential for COVID-19 spread during the gathering.

Transmission of COVID-19 at an event where a greater proportion of attendees are elderly or persons who are vulnerable due to underlying conditions or low immunity, is likely to have greater impact on the healthcare system due to increased hospitalisation of these individuals.

How does the AstraZeneca vaccine work? – Mary Mizzi

AstraZeneca vaccine works in the same way as Pfizer and Moderna by producing virus spike protein from our ribosomes using viral messenger RNA which then induces an immune response in the body. The difference is that AZ uses a vector in the process.

COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca is using a modified chimpanzee adenovirus which cannot grow in humans but acts as a vector to carry a code to develop messenger RNA in the cells of the body. This then attaches to the human ribosomes to form the spike protein which stimulates the immune response.

The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna have the messenger RNA vaccines which is provided intact in a lipid protective envelope and is then taken up by the human ribosomes to form the spike protein which then stimulates the immune response.

All vaccines are safe and have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.