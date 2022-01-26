What portion of the adult population need to be vaccinated for the health authorities to consider the immunity in the community sufficient? – Angela Grech

Many scientists had thought that once mass roll-out of vaccination took place, herd immunity would permit society to return to normal. Most estimates had placed the threshold at 60 to 70 per cent of the population gaining immunity, either through vaccinations or past exposure to the virus. But this thinking has started to shift.

With global travel it is important for all countries to maximise their vaccination uptake. Ongoing research is showing that reaching a global herd-immunity threshold is looking unlikely because of various factors such as vaccine hesitancy, the emergence of new variants, global inequity in vaccination, uncertainty on the duration and extent of immunity post infection and the fact that there is as yet no approved vaccine for young children aged under five years.

Why have there been so many deaths in recent days? Shouldn’t we be protected more now that we have the booster? – Clifton Borg

Epidemiological studies show that the death rate tends to increase during the winter months. This is an observation that occurs across the developed world. More deaths occur during the winter months because of exacerbations of existing comorbidities, such as heart failure, chronic lung disease and ischaemic heart disease during the cold season.

Infections such as influenza and pneumonia may contribute to the cause of death in this vulnerable population. When the community transmission for COVID-19 is high, it is expected that this is paralleled by increased deaths related to COVID-19, which usually follow two to four weeks after the community rates.

The booster dose strengthens the immunity against serious complications and death from COVID infection and, hence, together with preventive measures, continues to be the best option to protect especially the aged and vulnerable population.

I heard about long COVID-19 in adults. Does it affect children too? – Maria Camilleri

Long COVID, also called post COVID-19 condition, outlines the symptoms which persist for weeks or months in some people after the initial recovery from COVID-19 infection. More research is required in this aspect.

However, young adults and children without previous underlying chronic medical conditions, as well as those who experienced mild symptoms during acute COVID-19 infection, have also been affected. Symptoms of long COVID in children can include fatigue, gastrointestinal problems, sore throats, headaches and muscle pain and weakness.

Complications during the acute phase of infection can also happen in children. Many countries have experienced an increase in hospital admissions for children with COVID. Children and adolescents may also be affected by multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious condition that appears to be linked to COVID-19. Since we do have a safe and effective vaccine available for children aged five years and over, it is best to vaccinate children to offer the best protection available.

I own a hairdressing salon. Do I need to ask my clients to present their vaccine certificate? – Amanda Buhagiar

As of January 17, COVID-19 vaccine certificates are required to access the following establishments: bars, clubs, każini, restaurants, snack bars, cinemas, theatres, casinos, gaming parlours, bingo, gyms, fitness centres, public swimming pools, spas and saunas. The conditions for attendance to events remain with an obligation to present the vaccine certificate.

Other establishments do not require a vaccine certificate for entry. However, there are standards in place which are based on mitigation measures related to distancing, masks and cleaning of hands and areas within the establishments.

I am very much afraid of COVID-19 as a relative of mine passed away from COVID-19. How can I continue to protect myself? – Vince Buhagiar

The increase in cases of COVID-19 in many countries is a reminder of the importance of continuing to take precautions.

Basic precautions can help you and your family: avoid crowded places, enclosed spaces with poor ventilation and practise physical distancing from people in public; wear a mask; wash your hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub; keep all indoor spaces well ventilated.

If you have symptoms, cover the mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing and dispose of the used tissue immediately and also remain at home.

Seek medical care early if you or your child has a fever, cough, have difficulty breathing or other symptoms of COVID-19 and make sure you are fully vaccinated.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.