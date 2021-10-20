Have there been any negative side effects from the booster dose? Has anyone had to be hospitalised? – Mary Cremona

The side effects from the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine are the same as those expected and experienced from the first two doses.

The common side effects are headache, chills, mild fever, muscle pain and pain and swelling at the injection site.

All these are self-limiting and should subside within 24 to 48 hours. No person receiving the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine had to be hospitalised from any of the side effects of the vaccine.

Is it true that only the Pfizer jab is being given as a booster? Why? Are the others not good enough? Should I, someone who took the Astra-Zeneca dose, be worried? – Angela Caruana

Third doses are given to people whose immune systems weren’t able to fully respond to the initial vaccines. That is why the health authorities are recommending an additional dose for the elderly residing in homes for the elderly and the immunocompromised individuals.

The immune response in such individuals is observed to be less than in others and, hence, the need for a third dose of vaccine. The mRNA vaccine has been found to be the best choice to obtain a better immune response in these persons who have already had two doses of vaccine earlier on.

Persons who have received two doses of AstraZeneca as their primary vaccination schedule and have been called to take the third dose of vaccine should not be worried that they are going to receive a different brand of vaccine.

Recent studies are showing that an mRNA vaccine following two doses of AstraZeneca or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will boost immunity.

Can someone get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time? Will the symptoms be worse? – Josephine Borg

The flu vaccine and the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine may be given at the same time at different injection sites.

The reason for leaving a gap of 14 days between a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccine was so that the side effects from both vaccines would not be confused.

As the third dose of Covid vaccine and the annual flu vaccine will not be “first time vaccines” for the individual, the side effects (if any) would already be known and so may be managed accordingly.

What is the difference between the immune response obtained from natural infection and that from the vaccine? – Carmen Camilleri

The immune response from natural SARS-CoV2 infection varies widely among different persons. This is due to many different factors which can impact on the effectiveness of the natural immune response, such as age and immune system function. Some people do not produce a detectable long-term immune response.

The natural immune res-ponse also depends on the severity of infection.

Studies have found that severe infections produce a stronger and more long-lasting immune response as opposed to mild infection. The length of protection also depends on the severity of the infection with immunity waning fast after mild infections.

The immune response from vaccination also varies with age and immune system function but most recipients, including the very elderly, have shown a strong immune response following vaccination.

Furthermore, several studies have shown that vaccination following natural infection boosts the immune response and provides more long-term immunity.

Two doses of Moderna, Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been proved to provide a strong immune response in most people and even nine months after vaccination are still preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death in the majority of vaccinated patients.

The use of a third dose for the elderly and immunosuppressed will further boost the immune response.

Finally, with regard to SARS-CoV2 variants, it is possible that the immune response from natural infection may not be enough to recognise new variants and this could lead to re-infection.

The vaccines, on the other hand, provide strong protection against many of the currently identified variants and the high antibody levels produced are more likely to cross protect against new variants. Trials and studies are already under way by the vaccine manufacturers to adapt the vaccines to provide specific booster doses to address new variants.

For most people, immunity from vaccination will induce a more effective and longer lasting immunity than that obtained from natural infection.

Following infection, vaccination will boost whatever level of immune response was produced by the infection.

The scientific recommendations which are evidence-based and backed by robust studies involving millions of datasets are that, even after natural infection with SARS-CoV2, vaccination will provide a stronger and more long-lasting immune response.

