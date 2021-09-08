Why is it that AstraZeneca is not being given as a booster? Is it not as reliable? Should those vaccinated with it earlier this year be worried? – Chiara Balzan

Third doses are given to people whose immune systems couldn’t fully respond to the initial vaccines. That is why the health authorities recommend an additional dose for the immunocompromised individuals. The immune response in such individuals is observed to be less than in others and, hence, the need for a third dose of vaccine.

The mRNA vaccine has been found to be the best choice to obtain a better immune response in these persons who have already had two doses of vaccine earlier on.

For the elderly residing in homes, a booster shot is being administered to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability. This will also be offered to all persons above 70 as from October. Other groups are being evaluated.

Other persons who have received two doses of AstraZeneca should not be worried as recent studies are showing that the vaccine still affords good protection against serious disease and hospitalisation as that obtained by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Is it safe for people to be putting their masks on and off during standing events? – Mandy Mangion

The proper use of a mask is imperative. The success of masks at protecting others depends on whether people in the community wear them properly, keep them in place and make sure the mask does not get too wet. Non-medical face masks prevent viral particles from potentially being spread by the mask wearer. If one is wearing a mask for many hours, it is important to have spare masks on hand so that a fresh mask can be put on whenever the previous mask becomes wet or soiled. Used masks must not be stored in pockets or left lying about on surfaces but should be placed in a sealable plastic pouch or wipeable container until they can be laundered (for cloth masks) or safely disposed of. Masks should never be shared.

The correct procedure to wear and remove a mask must be followed:

· Before putting on a mask, clean your hands with soap and running water or an alcohol-based hand rub (containing 70 per cent alcohol).

· Cover your nose, mouth and chin with the mask.

· Avoid touching the mask while wearing it.

· Replace the mask with a new one after prolonged use or as soon as it becomes damp.

· To remove the mask: bend your head forward, remove the mask from the straps (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin (or into a wipeable sealed container, wipeable plastic pouch or a disposable plastic bag) and clean hands with soap and running water or alcohol-based hand rub.

Some countries, like Israel, are testing children before they start school. Is this something Malta will be looking into? – Angela Chircop

Current testing policy in Malta is such that testing is prioritised for those who are symptomatic or those who have had contact with a positive case (asymptomatic close contacts). In these instances, the reliability of the tests is such that the test is most likely to return a positive result when one is truly infected.

On the other hand, the value of testing once, prior to school starting, in a low prevalence setting (such as Malta now) is of limited value since a test in this setting is less likely to detect a case. On the contrary, Israel is currently experiencing another wave of infection and testing is likely to identify true positive cases.

It is of greater value in this local setting to advocate for students not to attend school with any symptoms and to ensure that the mitigation measures included in the schools’ guidance are rigorously adhered to.

Why are the vulnerable not being given priority for the booster doses? – Steve Borg

The very elderly and those people who are immunocompromised due to medical treatment or disease are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness. Studies indicate that some immunocompromised people do not always build the same level of immunity after vaccination the way that other people do. These people may benefit from an additional dose to ensure adequate protection against COVID-19.

In some studies, fully vaccinated immunocompromised people have accounted for a large proportion of hospitalised ‘breakthrough cases’. That is the reason why the first group of people to be offered a third dose of vaccine are the elderly residing in nursing homes and people with immunosuppressive conditions due to treatment or illness.

