Malta’s Superintendent for Public Health takes questions from Times of Malta readers

What is happening with the COVID-19 situation across Europe? ‒ Tony Camilleri

The current situation with COVID-19 across Europe and globally is consistent with the evidence that the Omicron variant has a substantial growth advantage over the Delta variant.

The epidemiological picture is showing that it is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant in those countries with Omicron community transmission, having a doubling time of two to three days.

Data on clinical severity of patients infected with Omicron is growing but is still limited. Early assessment of the clinical severity of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant in South Africa suggests a reduced risk of hospitalisation among Omicron-infected individuals when compared to Delta-infected individuals.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation, has warned against dismissing COVID-19 by Omicron as a mild disease:

“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant. We’re concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild,” he said.

“Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril.”

Most hospitalisations and deaths in the EU are occurring in unvaccinated people. COVID-19 vaccines continue to save thousands of lives and prevent thousands of hospitalisations with severe COVID-19. High vaccination rates and preventive measures remain the key tools to curb the Delta wave and limit Omicron’s impact.

In fact, it is estimated that nearly half a million lives have been saved by COVID-19 vaccination in less than a year.

I have already taken two doses of COVID vaccine, why do I need to take the booster too? – Michele Deguara

A report by the UK Health Security Agency, dated December 10, has indicated that vaccine effectiveness from primary vaccination with two doses against symptomatic infection is significantly lower for Omicron infection compared to Delta infection.

However, this report further shows a moderate to high vaccine effectiveness of 70 to 75 per cent in the early period after a booster dose. There is also evidence that protection against severe disease, mainly in certain groups, is waning over time.

Getting a booster dose restores protection against infection and disease. There is growing evidence that a booster dose strengthens the immune response even beyond what was seen with the primary course. In order to maintain protection against the Omicron variant, booster doses are necessary.

Why are the cases increasing so drastically when we had controlled the situation? – Stefan Cachia

The increase in the number of cases is due to many factors. The waning of the initial protection offered by the primary vaccination series over time, combined with the more transmissible variant Omicron and a relaxation of social measures like distancing and mask wearing and more socialisation are causing the increase in the number of cases.

All persons aged 18 years and over are encouraged to take the booster by registering on vaccin.gov.mt.

I am still not sure if I should vaccinate my six-year-old healthy daughter. Why are the health authorities encouraging us to vaccinate? – Mary Delia

Children of all ages are susceptible to, and can also transmit, the COVID-19 virus. Severe disease in children is rare, however, it does occur and can result in hospitalisations and death in children of all ages. An increase in child hospitalisations has been seen as virus transmission has increased in many countries.

Based on data from 10 EU countries, ECDC has reported that, for every 10,000 symptomatic cases aged five to 11 years, about 60 are hospitalised and six are admitted in intensive care units.

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk of developing severe COVID-19. This group of children has been the first group to have been protected by vaccination as soon as the vaccine was authorised for their age.

Healthy children can also be affected by COVID-19. In fact, according to ECDC, about three out of four hospitalised children with COVID-19 have no underlying condition. In addition to protecting children against COVID-19, vaccinating children may help reduce community transmission.

The pandemic has also affected the psychological health and well-being of children as a result of disruptions to important everyday social and educational activities. Ensuring their protection through vaccination will help reduce the burden caused by the pandemic on children and their families.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.