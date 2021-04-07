My wife and I have made several Easter sweets which we intended to distribute, only to find out one of us had COVID-19 and we are now in quarantine. Should we throw them all away or can we still eat them? – Clyde Ellul

Coronaviruses which cause COVID-19 are spread mainly through person to person contact via respiratory droplets. It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching his/her own mouth, nose or, possibly, his/her eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way of transmission.

COVID-19 is not spread through consuming food and, therefore, you can eat your food safely. Since you are in quarantine, you cannot hand over items to other persons, so it is best to store them safely until you are out of quarantine.

Do you think the numbers went down because of schools being closed? – Angela Meli

The number of cases has decreased, including the positivity rate, reflecting an impact of two main factors: the non-pharmaceutical measures and the ongoing vaccination. With the strict measures introduced in March, the impact was very clear in the downward trend in the number of cases and in those being admitted to hospital.

As with current measures in place over the past weeks, the number of persons who are in contact with each other has decreased. We have seen typical spikes in cases post holidays as was typical during the Christmas holidays. Many families tend to plan to take leave and go out during school holidays.

Despite the fact that schools physically closed in March, online learning continued, so actual holidays started last week. The recent decrease in the number of cases does not mean that we are all clear and precautions like mask wearing, physical distancing and not attending gatherings with others need to be observed, especially with the more transmissible variant in the community. Vaccinations in the most at-risk groups are also contributing to the decrease as it is clear with the drop in the number of cases and hospital admissions in over 80s and we should continue to see this in younger age groups as more people are vaccinated.

We all need to make an effort so that children will continue with their education, as students benefit most from school. Standards continue to provide guidance and advice on mitigation measures to be followed are in place. The government has prioritised on education and, therefore, staff working in schools have been on the priority list for the vaccination. Having most of school staff vaccinated with at least one dose has an additional protection factor.

Controlling the virus at community level through ongoing mitigation measures and controls is the best way to ensure that schools can continue as the vaccination roll-out protects more of the population.

At the beach, while walking to and from the sea, how is one to wear a mask? Will a person be fined if caught walking back from a swim without the mask? Why? – Amanda Scicluna

In terms of current legislation, any person shall, outside his residence, both when going to an indoor place and outdoors, wear a mask in a proper manner covering the nose, mouth and chin of the person. This also applies to beaches. Hence, a person needs to put on a mask as soon as possible and always keep a distance of at least two metres from other persons.

The current rule of a maximum of two persons gathering also applies for beaches. The use of face masks helps reduce the spread of infection in the community by limiting the spread of infection from infected individuals who may not know they are infected, who have not yet developed symptoms or who remain asymptomatic. The wearing of masks will, therefore, enhance the effects of physical distancing.

It is important to note that face covers are not a replacement for keeping physical distancing; observing cough and sneeze etiquette; maintaining meticulous hand hygiene and avoiding touching one’s face. Wearing of masks or visors is mandatory in addition to these measures, which should always be maintained.

What are the rules when shopping in supermarkets? Karen Galea

The supermarkets should follow the current standards that are available on our website. When going to the supermarket always remember to sanitise your hands and your trolley. Masks should always be worn. The number of people allowed into the supermarket at any one time should be indicated on the door according to the one-person-per-four-square-metre rule and should not be exceeded.

Patrons should always respect the floor markings when queueing at counters and tills and maintain a physical distance of two metres from other persons, especially when picking items off shelves. Items on shelves should not be touched unnecessarily. Use contactless payments where possible and avoid touching your mask and face. People are also encouraged to use online shopping which has been rolled out with great success.

In terms of vaccine roll-out, are we also looking to vaccinate citizens who are foreigners, immigrants, expats and third-country nationals? How do we ensure that all of the population is in scope to receive a vaccine? – Sebastian Rojas

COVID-19 vaccination is available for all persons who either have Maltese citizenship or have a residency permit, whatever nationality they are. The aim is to cover all those people who live in Malta.

Have any questions to ask the superintendent? Send an e-mail to askcharmaine@timesofmalta.com.