Will the booster also be given to those elderly people who live in the community? Why not? – Connie Vella

The health authorities keep abreast of the latest scientific evidence in order to develop polices for the best outcomes from vaccination. The current plan is to offer a booster dose to immunocompromised people. Scientific evidence on immunocompromised patients indicate the value of a third dose to increase humoral response, particularly in transplant patients and patients who are receiving high doses of immunosuppressive drugs.

For the elderly, the data in this group needs to be monitored closely but a decrease in protection from severe disease could happen as time elapses from vaccination. Hence, we will be offering the vaccination to residents in old people’s homes as these have a higher risk. As more data evolves, we will adapt our policies accordingly.

I took only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Do I need to take a second shot? – Maryanne Cassar

Vaccination remains one of the best protective measures against COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control urge EU citizens to get vaccinated and to adhere to the recommended number of doses. This is essential in view of the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 whereby one dose of a two-course vaccine is not enough to build the maximum efficacy which the vaccine can offer.

Can vaccinated individuals still suffer from the long-term effects of COVID-19 that we’ve heard so much about? – Daniel D’Agostino

Long COVID refers to post-COVID conditions that people suffer after being affected with COVID-19. This ranges from severe fatigue and increased risk of damage to the heart, lungs and brain. This can also happen even after mild infections.

The latest advice from the European Medicines Agency pointed out that studies are ongoing and, hence, it is not yet known whether vaccines can prevent long COVID or improve the condition of people with long COVID who receive vaccines. However, every effort, including taking a full course of vaccination, is recommended to prevent the virus from spreading and causing severe disease.

Data from studies shows that COVID-19 vaccines are effective against infection, symptomatic and severe disease and hospitalisation with COVID-19.

Will the government be offering the flu vaccine this year? If so, when and who will be eligible for it? – Claire Meli

On a global level, the number of influenza cases was very low, which is attributed to vaccination and COVID-19 measures such as hygiene measures, face masks and social distancing, which prevented the spread of other pathogens, including influenza.

Research from Public Health England, carried out in the first pandemic wave, suggested that the risk of death was more than double for people who caught influenza in addition to coronavirus, compared with corona­virus alone.

The influenza vaccine will be available free of charge, with priority given to the vulnerable groups. As restrictions continue to be lifted, it is important this year, more than ever, that one receives the influenza vaccine, especially if one is vulnerable, before the flu starts to spread widely.

During the pandemic, reducing the overall burden for respiratory illness, including influenza, is important to protect the vulnerable and the health care system.

Will pregnant women get to choose which vaccine they can take or is this up to the health authorities? Which vaccine is being administered? – Angela Ellul

The health authorities’ position on vaccination in pregnancy has been updated in view of the growing evidence of the increased likelihood of poorer maternal and foetal outcomes from COVID-19 infection in pregnancy. It is being recommended that pregnant women, who are in the second or third trimester, seek advice from their caring physician, who can re­commend on vaccination and on the type of vaccine to be administered.

Those pregnant women who have had only one dose of a two-dose regime are advised to contact their caring physician to advise on the second dose.

The UK Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists further recommends that if there is a higher chance of contracting infection, or a woman is at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, the vaccine should be offered at the earliest opportunity, including in the first trimester. There is no reason why the father of the baby should delay vaccination.

