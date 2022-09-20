Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas feels “hurt” by Luis Enrique not picking him for the Spanish national team, he told Cadena SER radio station on Tuesday.

The forward has five goals this season in La Liga and is behind only Real Betis’s Borja Iglesias, with six, and top scorer Robert Lewandowski, on eight.

Iglesias was given his first call-up by Luis Enrique for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Portugal, along with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, with Aspas’s chances of going to the World Cup in Qatar now negligible.

