An assailant stabbed two young Israeli men before being shot dead by police at a tram station in Jerusalem on Monday, Israeli police told AFP.

"Attacker shot and killed," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Hadassah medical centre said it was treating two men in their 20s for stab wounds. Both were in moderate condition and one was identified by the army as a soldier.

Tensions are high in the region after Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip engaged in an 11-day war sparked by the eviction of several families from an East Jerusalem neighbourhood.