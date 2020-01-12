The killing by the United States of Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, is a major strategic blunder by the Trump administration and represents a dangerous escalation of tensions between Washington and Iran.

There have already been consequences of President Donald Trump’s irresponsible decision to have General Soleimani killed. Iraq, where the assassination took place, passed a non-binding parliamentary resolution calling for foreign troops (which are mainly American) to leave the country. The Iranian government then announced it was removing all limits on its enrichment of uranium, thereby moving further away from the 2015 landmark nuclear accord it had signed with world powers.

Iran, which had promised “extreme revenge” after its general’s killing, then attacked the Irbil and Al Asad US bases in Iraq with ballistic missiles, representing the first direct attack on American forces by Iran, and bringing the two countries closer to war. Thankfully there were no casualties in these attacks, and Trump later announced that Iran “appears to be standing down” after it fired the missiles, although how he reached this conclusion is certainly unclear.

Hours after Iran carried out the missile strikes, a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. Most of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had received intelligence indicating that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, adding that it was possible that this was unintentional.

US media reports, furthermore, suggested that the plane may have been mistaken for a US warplane as Iran prepared for possible retaliation in response to its strikes, and quoted US intelligence sources to back up their claim.

This terrible and horrendous tragedy just shows how delicate the whole situation has become and how important it is for de-escalation to take place before other tragic disasters occur. If it is true that an Iranian missile brought down the plane, then Teheran of course must be held accountable and must assume its full responsibility.

There will many more long-term consequences of Soleimani’s killing, which appears not to be have been carried out as part of a well-thought-out long-term strategy. First of all, Soleimani, a brilliant military operator, was a national hero in Iran – as his funeral showed – and his death can only strengthen the position of the country’s hardliners, especially when it comes to dealing with the US. The general, however, was popular with all factions in Iran, and his assassination could well unite the country behind the government – ironically only a few weeks after mass protests took place in which hundreds of people were killed by the security forces.

It is highly likely that US President Donald Trump did not understand the potential consequences of his very poor decision

It is not yet clear whether US troops will now leave Iraq, as demanded by the country’s parliament. However, if this withdrawal does take place, it will only serve the interests of the jihadists and the so-called Islamic State, which US troops have done so much to combat. The departure of US troops will also greatly increase Iran’s influence and power in Iraq. And if the troops stay, they will most likely be increasingly targeted by pro-Iranian Iraqi Shi’ite militias, a number of whom were also killed in the attack on Soleimani. So whatever happens, the US is in a lose-lose situation. Did Trump consider this when he gave the order for Soleiman to be assassinated?

There will also be consequences outside Iran and Iraq. There could well be widespread retaliatory attacks against US targets from Shi’ites throughout the Middle East and elsewhere, perhaps even on American soil. Hezbollah in Lebanon could renew attacks on northern Israel. Attacks at the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of water between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman where ships transport $1.2 billion worth of oil every day, cannot be ruled out.

It is highly likely that President Trump did not understand the potential consequences of his very poor decision, or he did not care about the after-effects, or he has surrounded himself with incompetent advisers, or possibly all three. As I have said on so many occasions, Trump is completely unfit to occupy the Oval Office, all the more so when it comes to such delicate situations which could suddenly spiral out of control to a position of no return.

Besides the fact that Trump did not consult Congress or Washington’s allies before the killing, he justified his decision by claiming Soleimani was planning attacks on US military and diplomatic personnel – but did not show any evidence of this.

It is also true that Soleimani was the mastermind behind proxy forces used by Teheran to increase its influence throughout the Middle East and was without doubt no friend of the US. He played an important role in propping up Bashar al-Asssad’s brutal regime in Syria, in supporting Hezbollah in Lebanon and in backing Shi’ite militias in Iraq. However, he was also instrumental in defeating Isis in Iraq and Syria and was considered to be a military genius.

Whatever one’s views on Soleimani, there can certainly be no justification in ordering his death, which undoubtedly has no basis in international law. What has been gained by this assassination? Absolutely nothing, and in the wider picture of things there can only be negative consequences.

The worrying thing about this killing is that an escalation of the situation could lead to direct war between Iran and the US – which would trigger a long regional conflict in an already volatile part of the world and where there will be no winners, only losers. What will happen if Israel is attacked by Iran? How will the US and Israel respond? What will happen if the Strait of Hormuz is closed by Iran? What will happen if Iran is close to obtaining nuclear weapons – as a result of Teheran moving away from the nuclear deal which was foolishly abandoned by the Trump administration?

A war between Iran and the US makes absolutely no sense at all and will have politi­cal and economic consequences not only for the region but also the wider world, particularly Europe. The only way forward has to be diplomacy between the two countries, which does not mean approval of Teheran’s policies, whether domestic or foreign. But it does mean understanding that Iran is a major regional power which has to be engaged with, that Teheran has the potential to play a constructive role in the Middle East and that it can be an extremely useful ally in the fight against jihadist terrorism.

Under the Trump administration such an engagement is highly unlikely, so we will have to hope that for the rest of the year the international community, particu­larly the European Union and Russia, will do whatever it can to persuade both the US and Iran to de-escalate the situation and not allow things to get out of control. Then we will have to wait until November for the US presidential election, which will hopefully result in Trump’s defeat.