Assessment is a complex issue, making it imperative to have a clear and shared understanding of what it entails. If we fail to achieve this, we run the risk of not using assessment well and therefore losing its effectiveness.

There are three major types of assessment – ‘of’ learning, ‘for’ learning and ‘as’ learning. The one that the public is most familiar with, and the one that has dominated Maltese education for quite a long time is the ‘of’ type, which is commonly known as ‘summative’ assessment.

However, 21st-century needs have shifted the emphasis from memory to application, and to what we refer to as soft skills, like teamwork, communication and analytical skills, among others. These skills are very much sought after by the labour market. This shift necessitated a change not only in the way the curriculum is taught but also how it is assessed.

In fact, in the last two years, compulsory education has seen a significant change in assessment – from an entirely 100 per cent summative assessment to a combination of 40 per cent continuous and 60 per cent summative for the primary sector. In the secondary sector, the percentages are relative to the MATSEC exams percentages.

‘Assessment as learning’ (AasL) is achieved when students self-regulate by thinking about the quality of their work to be able to adjust it accordingly. AasL is possible if students are already confident users of ‘Assessment for Learning’ (AfL) – more commonly known as formative assessment.

The little local research undertaken about AfL – which cannot be generalised to the whole student population – has consistently shown that the quality of practice indicates a poor assessment literacy level despite the good level of understanding among Maltese assessment practitioners, namely the class teachers. The research strongly indicates that formative assessment – if used well – is the most cost-effective approach for student achievement, but if it is adopted in a mechanistic way it is ineffective. It is inappropriate for practitioners to adopt teacher-centred approaches to implement its strategies and techniques rather than a student-centred one.

Students’ active participation would ensure that they learn how to use this tool well to be great craftsmen/women of assessment. The 21st century does not need spoon-fed citizens but independent active ones. Unless students are roped in, taught the skills to become effective and independent assessment users by taking on their responsibility relative to their age, AasL will remain far from being embedded in the Maltese teaching system and learning culture. The longer the formative assessment approach is offered only on a voluntary, ‘encouraged to’ basis, the longer the Maltese education system will take to establish it properly. This despite its use having been recommended in the current National Curriculum Framework For All (NCF), which is a legally binding document. Moreover, the lack of a national assessment policy that would provide a strategic framework and a working definition for the various types of assessment will continue to reinforce this assessment literacy level.

Different levels of understanding – at times quite erroneous – lead to different practices. For instance, believing that embedding assessment during the learning is equivalent to assessment as learning is mistaken. Another flawed belief is that continuous assessment is about continuous graded tasks at different intervals in the learning process. This is nothing more than mini-summative assessments, a practice reflecting our need to grade and classify. This is not to say that such an exercise is not needed, but users of assessment must use this powerful measurement according to its purpose.

Hence, the challenge is to get the terminology right, as the interchangeable use of definitions between ‘Assessment for learning’, ‘Assessment as learning’ and ‘continuous assessment’ as if they mean the same thing, when they do not, will confound matters.

It is the duty of education stakeholders to get the aim and purpose of assessment right at any level of education by doing it in the right way based on informed decisions from research-based and peer-reviewed sources.

The author is an education officer for curriculum in a Maltese state college, a part-time lecturer at the Institute for Education and a dissertation supervisor and a teaching practice examiner at the Institute for Education and the University of Malta. Her research interests are formative assessment, inclusion and action research.