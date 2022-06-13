The Asset Recovery Bureau (ARB) is selling three cars impounded by the authorities after having been linked to criminal activity.

The two BMWs and a Mazda are being sold by sealed tender, with the bureau expecting to make at least €18,000 from the sale.

The cars had been seized after being declared to have been the proceeds of crime. They will be sold to the bidder making the biggest financial offer.

A 2007 Mazda MX-5 cabriolet, with almost 76,000 miles on its clock, is being sold for a minimum of €7,500.

According to the description, the vehicle in an overall good condition from a mechanical and paintwork perspective, with the convertible roof requiring “minor attention”.

A BMW 120D Sport

A 2006 BMW 120D Sport, with just over 136,000 miles, is being sold for at least €3,500. The diesel vehicle is in a good condition except for dents and scratches.

The third vehicle is a 2006 BMW Z4, which has a price tag of €7,000. With almost 89,000 miles on its odometer, the car is said to be in a good condition.

A Maxda MX5

According to the tender document, bidders may submit their offer or offers by filing the submission forms against a non-refundable administrative fee of €25 for every asset being sold.

In the event that the reserve price is not met by the closing time of the sale by tender, the bureau may accept a bid that is lower than the reserve price or else cancel the sale and publish a new sale by tender.

The primary award criterion for the sale is the price.

The assets are available for viewing by appointment between today and Thursday.

This is not the first time the ARB is selling impounded cars.

Recently, it ended up in hot water when it sold off a Ferrari car, owned by a suspected drug dealer, despite him never being convicted of a crime in Malta. The court had ordered the attorney general to pay the car’s original owner €70,000 in compensation.