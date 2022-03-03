Assikura Insurance Brokers Limited kept up with the tradition of the past years by sponsoring the first two finals of the season open to Gold and Bronze category horses.

This collaboration between the Malta Racing Club and Assikura goes back to 2007 when they first started sponsoring condition races moving on to these championships in 2010.

Unfortunately, last year due to the suspension of sport activities in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the championships were interrupted after the first stage and we had to wait two months for their continuation.

This year though the championship got back on track with the Gold Category horses participating in six heats on February 13 and two semi-finals last Sunday.

