Last Sunday’s continuous rainfall ended up in the postponement of the race programme with the consequence that during the coming weekend we will have a total of 27 races.

Saturday’s programme will get underway at noon with 13 races including the two Assikura Championship Finals for Gold and Bronze category horses.

These two races are scheduled to take off at 3:20pm and 4:25pm and will be over the 2,140m distance.

The other 11 races will be over the longer distance of 2640m including the Premier category race during which the winner will be presented with a token from the Tallinn racetrack in Estonia.

