Jadon Sancho said “it was meant to be” after creating a goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win at Darmstadt on Saturday in his first game since returning to the club on loan from Manchester United.

Sancho rejoined Dortmund earlier this week on a six-month loan after a disappointing stint at United which saw him jettisoned by manager Erik ten Hag.

But the England international set up a goal for Marco Reus only 20 minutes after coming off the bench.

Dortmund were holding on to a 1-0 lead thanks to an early Julian Brandt goal against the Bundesliga’s bottom club Darmstadt when Sancho found Reus, who tapped in from close range.

“I feel like it was meant to be, me coming back and seeing Marco again,” Sancho, 23, told Sky Germany.

